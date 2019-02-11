School bus involved in head-on crash in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A school bus was involved in a head-on crash in Davidson County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:59 p.m. on Old U.S. 52 near Critcher Drive.

Authorities on the scene said three students from Midway Elementary School were on the bus, along with the bus driver.

The bus driver said she saw a car coming into her lane so she started pulling off the road.

The driver of the car hit the bus head-on.

No one on the bus was injured. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the car will face charges and alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

35.928044 -80.241166