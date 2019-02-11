Push to bring Cure Violence program to Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A violent weekend in both High Point and Greensboro has people in the community pushing harder to bring the Cure Violence program to Guilford County.

The program has been on the topic of conversation since June.

After a homicide and several shootings across the county over the weekend, people say enough is enough.

"We had some murders this weekend," said Ingram Bell, a community activist. "Being a victim myself, it disturbs me. There's something we have to do to stop the violence."

But it comes at a high cost: $600,000.

Alan Branson, chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said there are only five target neighborhoods pinpointed to benefit from the program.

"You've got to be able to walk across all lines of life within High Point, Greensboro and rural Guilford County," Branson said. "[In order] for this program to work and be supportive of everyone in the community."

FOX8 asked where the money would come from and learned the City of Greensboro would handle half of it.

The other half would be drawn from the Inmate Welfare Fund, which means rerouting money that helps people in jail.

"The $300,000 of inmate welfare fund would not be necessary for the second year," said Branson, explaining the theory behind this.

Instead, the hope is to have grant money cover it, which is something Sheriff Danny Rogers has to think about.

"If you're going to take it from the County Welfare Fund I would love for it to be beneficial for High Point and Greensboro and the entire community of Guilford County," he said.

Rogers says this program is only going to be one piece of the puzzle to curb crime.

"I don't think it's the solution," he said. "The solution as a whole is going to be law enforcement and community engagement."

Right now, the Cure Violence program is still in the early planning stage.

The county is currently doing a study to make sure it's a right fit for the communities involved, before moving forward.