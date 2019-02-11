× Man faces several charges after bizarre break-in at high school in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man faces numerous charges after he broke into Providence Grove High School, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Khristian David Krajenka, 22, of Climax, was arrested on Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the head custodian had come to the school to open it up for the day and found Krajenka.

When a deputy got there, the custodian said the suspect had opened the doors to the fire extinguisher cabinets, opened doors to classrooms, attempted to shower in the locker room, removed sporting goods from storage areas, damaged the basketball court, plugged up a scoreboard in the gym, placed a ping pong table on the basketball court and was currently sitting in the weight room.

Krajenka allegedly told the deputy his name but said he did not have any identification on him and refused to give any other information.

Krajenka was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor first-degree trespassing enter/remain, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

After reviewing security footage, the sheriff’s office learned Krajenka had been in the building since about 3:30 a.m.

Several items were missing from one of the classrooms and property vandalism was discovered. Based on that, Kranjenka received additional charges of felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Krajenka was given a $50,000 secured bond and a $5,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.