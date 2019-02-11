× Key Hill negotiators say they have reached an agreement in principle to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON — Congressional negotiators say they have reached an agreement in principle to avert a government shutdown at the end of this week.

The four lead bipartisan negotiators, emerging from talks Monday night, declined to get into details on how the agreement was struck, but when asked whether it included barrier funding and a resolution to the detention bed issue, Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby said, “We got an agreement on all of it.”

Shelby’s comments follow those from a Democratic aide involved in the border security funding talks who said earlier Monday negotiators are “very, very close” to an agreement and they are now checking to see if the emerging proposal would get the votes it needs to pass the House.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, a top Democratic negotiator, said the goal for the four lead negotiators was to reach a deal Monday night, then proceed to drafting the final agreement on Tuesday.

“I think we both agree if we can wrap this up tonight, do it tonight, our goal will be to do it tomorrow,” said Leahy, of Vermont, regarding his work with Shelby.