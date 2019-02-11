× High Point man assaults son with knife, threatens to return with gun to ‘shoot and kill’ him

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A High Point man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his son with a knife and later threatening to return with a gun and shoot and kill his son, according to a press release.

On Sunday at approximately 6:15 p.m., High Point Police officers responded to 1425 Brentwood St. in reference to a domestic disturbance between a father and his adult son.

Prior to the arrival of the officers the son had been assaulted with a knife.

While officers were on scene they contacted the father identified as Larry Dow, 52, of High Point by telephone. During his conversation with an officer on the scene, he said he intended to return to the residence with his gun once officers had left and shoot and kill his son.

Due to his threats officers obtained warrants for the arrest of Dow for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Officers then went to the residence of Dow located at 1107 Terrell Dr. in High Point and located him sitting in a vehicle in front of the residence.

Dow complied with officers orders and was arrested without incident. A loaded Hi-Point semiautomatic handgun was located in the front passenger seat of the vehicle Dow was arrested out of and was seized as evidence.

Dow was officially charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, carrying a concealed gun, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He is in the Guilford County Jail in High Point under a $100,000 secured bond.