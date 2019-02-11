Family members identify man killed in Thomasville house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Family members say 68-year-old Luther George Brown was killed in a house fire at his home in the 200 block of East Lakeview Drive in Thomasville Monday morning.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke and flames pouring out of the home. Lila Shelley said she and her family knocked at doors and windows without a response just after 7:30 a.m.

"The police, when they got here, tried kicking in the door," Shelley said. "They did eventually yank the air conditioner out of the window and they also kicked in the back door and then they couldn’t get in because of all the smoke.”

The Thomasville Fire Department responded and stayed on scene for hours putting out hotspots while the Davidson County Fire Marshal investigated.

Family members said Monday that Brown was disabled and had trouble getting around. They said they worried about Brown staying by himself, but that's what he wanted.

Several neighbors said they checked on him often.

“Everybody tried to go help him when they can, and neighbors here next door check on him all the time," Terry Marlowe said.

Investigators have not released the cause of the fire.