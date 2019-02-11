10 arrested in Alamance County ‘Operation Valentine’ prostitution sting

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Ten people were arrested following an undercover operation targeting prostitution and human trafficking in Alamance County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, along with Graham police and the Department of Homeland Security, conducted “Operation Valentine.”

During the operation, undercover deputies answered ads posted by suspects.

A location was selected as a meet point. After the meeting, suspects made agreements to perform sexual acts for money, the sheriff’s office said.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Cortney Faircloth, 44, charged with aiding and abetting prostitution

Brad Thomas Garner, 43, charged with aiding and abetting prostitution

Ebony Sheena Enoch, 33, charged with misdemeanor prostitution, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and served an order for arrest for failure to appear

Sonya Gaye Collins, 52, charged with felony solicit prostitution for second offense

Amber Nicole Williams, 32, charged with misdemeanor prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia

Calandra Danielle-Lo Turner, 47, charged with misdemeanor prostitution

Andrea Muresan, 36, charged with misdemeanor prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and practicing massage therapy without license

Amber Rose Kenney, 36, charged with misdemeanor prostitution, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and served an order for arrest for failure to appear

Johnna Jean Johnson, 41, charged with misdemeanor prostitution

Jose Angel Camacho, 42, charged with felony promote prostitution