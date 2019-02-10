Woman accused of smashing restaurant’s windows and front door after being told they don’t have beef patties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police are looking for a woman accused of smashing a New York City restaurant’s windows and front door with a bat over beef patties.

WPIX reported that the woman entered the Back Home Jamaican restaurant in the Bronx and ordered a beef patty on Jan. 15.

An employee told the woman that they were out of beef patties and the woman left, according to police.

The woman returned and began to break the store’s window and glass front door with a baseball bat and then left, police said.

Surveillance video shows the woman smashing the front of the restaurant. A person appears to try to stop her, but eventually backed away when she continued swinging her bat.

Owner Simone Johnson said the woman is a regular customer at the restaurant.

"They heard a loud noise ... we thought it was gunshots or something like that there was glass shattered everywhere," Johnson said. "We’ve been in business for over 20 years and we’ve never seen anything like this never."

The owner said it cost $2,000 and half a day of work to repair the windows.