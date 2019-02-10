Police investigating after man found shot outside Winston-Salem bar dies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for a suspect after a man who was found shot outside a Winston-Salem bar died.

Cequan Lenard Scales was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of Absolute Ultra Bar & Louge at 4218 N Liberty St. at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Scales was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died.

There is no word on any suspect information. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.