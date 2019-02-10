Photos shows two kids sharing a patriotic moment outside NC fire station, ‘God bless our community’

ROSEBORO, N.C. – A photo shared on social media captures the moment two children say the Pledge of Allegiance outside a North Carolina fire station.

The Roseboro Fire Department posted the image to its Facebook page on Friday which shows two kids near the fire station with their hands over their hearts.

“This afternoon as Chaplain Herring was raising the U.S. flag to full staff, he looked over to the intersection and saw these two young people standing there with hands on their heart saying the pledge of allegiance,” the post read. “Permission was granted to use this picture that was hurriedly taken. God bless our community.”

Roseboro is a small Sampson County town of about 1,200 people about 20 miles from Fayetteville.