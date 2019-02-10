North Carolina driver injures woman in hit-and-run and later poses with the damaged car on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a woman accused of hitting another woman with a car, driving off and then apparently posting an image to social media of herself posing next to the damaged vehicle.

Courtnay Danielle Lawrence, 22, faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run failure to give information/aid to personal injury and driving without a license.

Officials said the hit-and-run happened Wednesday as the victim was walking with a man police said was in a relationship with the suspect.

Wilmington police posted video to its Facebook page that shows a black car speeding toward a man and a woman walking down the street, hitting the woman, sending her into the air and then driving off.

Police identified the suspect after multiple tips from the public. She allegedly posted a photo of herself online next to the 2016 Hyundai Elantra immediately after the crime.

Police have obtained warrants for Lawrence’s arrest and are still looking for her.

The victim sustained multiple injuries, but police did not specifically give her condition.