Mother arrested after her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son both test positive for cocaine

WINCHESTER, Ky. – A mother in Kentucky has been arrested after authorities said her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son both tested positive for cocaine.

WKYT reported that Anniquta Wright, 31, of Winchester, faces two counts of criminal abuse after her daughter went unresponsive at school.

Authorities said she was acting lethargic and could not get back up from a nap. The girl was taken Clark Regional Medical Center where she tested positive for the drug.

The suspect told police that she let a friend sell cocaine at her home while her children were there. Her children would even sit at a table with the friend, according to the mother.

The girl told investigators that she saw something on the floor of her home and picked it up and ate it.

Wright also faces a charge of being a fugitive from another state.