TRINITY, N.C. – A man on a moped died after hitting an animal while driving in Trinity, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Crews were called to Gable Street near Bethel Drive at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital and died. His name has not been released.

Authorities said the victim was headed east on Gabel Street and hit an animal, possibly a goat.

No other details were immediately available.

