× Hiker reported missing near Blowing Rock is found safe, but rescuers face challenges with weather and terrain

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – A hiker who was reported missing in the mountains near Blowing Rock has been found and is safe.

Frank Senady was found uninjured in a rugged area off the trail, according to Boone police.

“Rescuers are facing challenges due to the weather and terrain,” the police said on Twitter.

WSOC reported that the 67-year-old reportedly entered the China Creek Trail on Laurel Lane in Pisgah National Forest at about 12 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said he is an experienced hiker, but the trail is considered to be extremely rugged and descends several hundred feet before ending on Johns River Road.

Authorities used a drone with thermal imaging and a K-9 team to scour the terrain.