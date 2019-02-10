Family of Tontoria York, pregnant 20-year-old woman killed in High Point, shares photos of her

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The family of Tontoria York, a pregnant 20-year-old woman who was killed in High Point, has shared photos of her with FOX8.

York’s boyfriend, 20-year-old William Hayes III, faces a first-degree murder charge in her death. He could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole for the alleged killing.

Officers were called to 3995-2F Clubhouse Court at Deep River Point Apartments at 12:05 a.m. Thursday after a man called 911 saying his pregnant girlfriend had been shot.

Neighbors said York and Hayes had been arguing just a few hours before York was found dead.

York was nine months pregnant. Detectives said the homicide was domestic-related and arrested Hayes.