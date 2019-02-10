× Emergency crews searching for missing North Carolina hiker on Blowing Rock trail

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – Several emergency crews are searching for a missing hiker who is believed to be lost in the mountains near Blowing Rock.

WSOC reported that Frank Senady, 67, reportedly entered the China Creek Trail on Laurel Lane in Pisgah National Forest at about 12 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said he is an experienced hiker, but the trail is considered to be extremely rugged and descends several hundred feet before ending on Johns River Road.

Authorities are using a drone with thermal imaging and a K-9 team to scour the terrain for any clue that could lead them to Senady.

Police said he was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, khaki pants and a blue hat.

Anyone with information on Senady’s whereabouts is asked to call Blowing Rock Police at (828) 295-5210.