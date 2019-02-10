Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don’t forget your umbrella, the Piedmont will see some rain early this week.

Scattered showers are in the forecast on Monday with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper-40s.

Ahead of a cold front, warmer air and better rain chances will arrive for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper-50s. Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs in the middle-50s.

Valentine's Day Thursday is looking sweet with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s.

Rain and warmer temperatures will move in on Friday. Highs on Friday afternoon will be in the lower-60s.

Expect clearing skies for Saturday and afternoon highs will be in the middle-50s.