Burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner in Randolph County faces additional charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A man who was shot and injured after allegedly trying to break into a Randolph County home faces additional charges.

Jason Edward Brown, 26, of Lexington, was arrested after the crime Friday and charged with felony breaking and entering, entering to terrorize and injury to real property.

Deputies said on Sunday that Brown now also faces charges of misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor resisting an officer. He was jailed under a $150,000 bond.

Brown is accused of trying to break into a home on Farmer Court on Friday by repeatedly kicking on the door.

Alex Davis was outside with his children when he said a man he didn't know approached his home.

Davis took his children inside and heard the man trying to force his way in. He said he told his kids to get to a back bedroom while he grabbed a shotgun, yelling for the man to stop.

"He lunged and lunged two or three more times, and that one time he was almost in and I had no choice but to just pull the trigger," Davis previously told FOX8. "I was fearing for my life, I've been torn up about it ever since. My kids were screaming and crying. I didn't know what else to do at that point."

Deputies found Brown with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. He has court planned for Monday.

Davis said he still doesn't understand why Brown tried to force his way in.

"It's not something I wanted to do, but I'm a family man, I'm going to take care of my kids, I'm going to protect them in any situation I have to," Davis said.