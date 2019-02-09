× Virginia Lt. Gov. asked to step down from Sanford School of Public Policy board at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has been asked to step down from a board he sits on at Duke University, according to WTVD.

On Saturday, the school confirmed that Fairfax is being asked to step down from Sanford’s Board of Visitors.

Fairfax was a member of the Sanford School of Public Policy’s Board of Visitors, according to its website as of Wednesday, but is no longer listed on the site.

The Lt. governor was asked to step down after a second woman came forth and accused him of sexual assault Friday.

The woman said in a statement Friday that the attack took place when she and Fairfax were students at Duke University.

The new accusation further clouds the fate of Virginia’s government. Fairfax would take over if Gov. Ralph Northam were to resign over the racist photo that appeared on his medical school yearbook page.

Northam told his top staff Friday that he would not resign. Attorney General Mark Herring, who is second in line of succession, admitted putting on blackface in college.

