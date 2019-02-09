Video shows autistic 4-year-old girl screaming as she’s assaulted on a South Carolina school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Video footage shows a 4-year-old autistic child being assaulted by another student on a South Carolina special needs school bus.

WPDE reported that it happened on a Chesterfield County School District bus in November, but the attorney for the victim’s family wanted to come forward now.

The video shows a 9-year-old boy assaulting an autistic 4-year-old girl as she screams in pain.

The girl was punched, kicked, bitten and slapped during a morning bus ride while the driver does nothing. The bus driver no longer works for the district and is facing criminal neglect charges.

“The videos in this case are appalling,” attorney Patrick McLaughlin said, in part, in a statement. “These children are defenseless. They are strapped in so that they cannot defend themselves or avoid these attacks. They are non-verbal, so they cannot communicate what is wrong. They can only cry out in pain.”

The attorney said the victim’s parents are concerned that not enough is being done is ensure that something like this does not happen again. He said the school still does not have monitors in place on the bus.

Chesterfield County School District released the following statement:

"There is no law that says you have to have monitors on buses. In September we began working with the State Department of Education’s Driver Trainer PJ Crouse to look at our procedures as it relates to special needs bus routes. On November 2nd Mrs. Crouse gave us information that shared best practices as it relates to special needs transportation including training. We are currently looking at possible changes in the future as it relates to monitors on special needs buses."