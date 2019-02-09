Surveillance video shows the moments before Bow Wow and a woman got into a fight

ATLANTA – Surveillance video appears to show the moments leading up to a fight between rapper Bow Wow and a woman at an Atlanta apartment complex.

TMZ obtained the footage, which shows the two in an elevator after an apparent night of partying.

Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, can be seen cornering the woman in the elevator and at one point forcefully snatching something from her.

Moss, 31, and the woman, identified as Leslie Holden, were arrested last Saturday after the fight at about 4:15 a.m. in Midtown Atlanta.

Both the rapper and the woman suffered minor injuries. Responding officers said the woman told them Moss had assaulted her, but the rapper said the woman had assaulted him.

“Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” Atlanta Police Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement.

TMZ reported that the woman was his girlfriend. There is no word on what specifically led up to the fight.

Moss was released from jail after posting an $8,000 signature bond.