× Police in Greensboro investigating city’s 6th homicide this year

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Authorities are investigating the sixth homicide of the year in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Police, firefighters and emergency workers were called to the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Police have not released any names.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. There is no word on any suspects or what led up to the crime.

Spring Garden Street was closed Saturday morning between West Market Street and Pomona Drive.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.