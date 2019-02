Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Three people were shot and injured Friday night in the High Point area, according to authorities.

Police and emergency responders were called to the 300 block of Scientific Drive at about 10 p.m.

The names of the victims have not been released. They all have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any details on any suspects, a motive or the events leading up to the shooting.