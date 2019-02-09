Häagen-Dazs is rolling out alcohol-infused ice cream treats that will be on the shelves in a few months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Häagen-Dazs has something new for you and it's extra boozy.

The ice cream company has announced it is rolling out seven flavors of alcohol-infused ice cream treats.

The flavors include Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch and Bourbon Praline Pecan.

But you probably won’t get drunk off the ice cream, it contains less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume.

"Enjoy the perfect ice cream for every accomplishment. Because your best deserves our best," Häagen-Dazs said on its website.

The flavors will be available in stores nationwide in April. The Irish Cream Brownie and Vanilla Bean Bourbon Truffle flavors will be available at Häagen-Dazs shops in March, according to Maxim.