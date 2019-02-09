× Groom accused of following a teenager into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her at his own wedding

RICHBORO, Pa. — A groom is accused of following a teenager into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her at his own wedding.

WPVI reported that Matthew Ronald Aimers, 31, of Willingboro, N.J., was arrested earlier this week in reference to the alleged crime in November.

Aimers allegedly approached a teenager working at the Northampton County Club during his wedding reception and propositioned her for sex.

The teenager refused and Aimers allegedly followed her into a bathroom and assaulted her, according to police.

The suspect is also accused of fighting several people and verbally assaulting police.

Aimers was released from jail after posting 10 percent of a $350,000 bond on charges of indecent assault, indecent exposure, false imprisonment of a minor and other offenses, according to NJ.com.