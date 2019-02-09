× 4-year-old girl dies after falling from apartment window in New York City

NEW YORK – A 4-year-old girl has died after falling from an apartment building window in New York City on Saturday, according to police.

WPIX reported that the child fell four stories at about 5 p.m. in a Bronx neighborhood while two adults were home at the time.

The girl has not been identified. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed but an investigation is underway.