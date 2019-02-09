4 people arrested after 224 pounds of marijuana seized at airport in Atlanta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA – Police arrested four people after 224 pounds of marijuana was seized at an airport in Atlanta, according to officials.

WSB reported that the drugs were confiscated after a plane from Las Vegas landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Super Bowl weekend.

K-9 units alerts authorities to the drugs inside the luggage after the suspects landed. More than 200 pounds of marijuana valued at nearly $8,000 was found inside.

The luggage had been checked by the suspects who were taken into custody while getting off the plane.

Chad Ellis, 23; Jemonta Kilgore, 24; Labrinsan Culpepper, 25, and Rakeen Bland, 24, were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.