WSFCS Superintendent Beverly Emory resigns to join NC Department of Public Instruction

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Beverly Emory tendered her resignation to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education Friday afternoon during a special called meeting, according to a news release from the school system.

Emory will join the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as the new director of district and regional support.

“l know this was a difficult decision for Dr. Emory, but it is wonderful news for the students and educators of North Carolina. I am pleased that we will gain the expertise of such a well-respected superintendent in a position where her wealth of experience and passion will truly make a difference for schools and districts across the entire state,” State Superintendent Mark Johnson said.

Emory told the board and staff today, “It is with mixed emotions that I share that l have accepted a leadership position with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with our state superintendent, DPI colleagues and district leaders to create a statewide system of support for schools in North Carolina. After 25 years serving as a superintendent, I hope that my experiences and insights can be of value and support to schools and districts in this new role of director of district and regional support.”

“Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve as your superintendent for nearly six years. I am humbled and honored to have served with and for you,” Emory added.

It is unclear who will step in as the next superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.