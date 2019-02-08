‘This is the world I want for her’: Father thanks stranger for heartwarming encounter with daughter

LAS VEGAS — A father took to social media to thank a stranger for his kindness at the airport in Las Vegas.

Kevin Armentrout wrote on Facebook and Instagram that while waiting to board a plane, his daughter was “being her usual inquisitive self wanting to meet and say ‘hi’ to everyone she could.”

Armentrout, who is white, said when his daughter approached a man named Joseph, who is black, “He pulled out his tablet and showed her how to draw with it, they watched cartoons together, and she offered him snacks.”

The interaction between the little girl and Joseph lasted about 45 minutes.

“Watching them in that moment, I couldn’t help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her,” Armentrout wrote.

“In a country that is continuously fed that it’s so deeply divided by beliefs, I want her life to be filled with moments like this… not liberal or conservative republican or democrat, socialist or capitalist, just HUMAN,” he continued.

Armentrout thanked Joseph for his kindness and encouraged him to, “Continue to shine your light in the world.”

As of Friday afternoon, Armentrout’s Facebook post has been liked more than 445,000 times and shared more than 175,000 times.

Armentrout is a Marine Corps combat veteran who now works as a writer, speaker, master trainer and nutritionist, according to his biography.