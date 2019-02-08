Teens accused of breaking into homes in Arcadia face additional charges; deputies still search for another suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, FOX8 learned that there are new charges filed against a group of teenagers accused of breaking into several homes in the Arcadia community.

We first told you about the crimes earlier this week. Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people, but are still searching for one suspect.

Two of the suspects were caught after deputies spotted them trying to break into a home, according to the sheriff's office.

Three other suspects took off in a car and a chase ensued. Deputies captured two of them after a crash.

“You get what you deserve,” Phil Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said one of the suspects rang his doorbell on Tuesday.

“He told my wife that he needed a ride home,” Zimmerman said.

He then spotted them going across the street to a neighbor’s house. Zimmerman knew his neighbors weren’t home.

“We called 911,” Zimmerman said.

The suspects are now accused of breaking into a home on the 100 block Henderson Drive, a home on the 1900 block of Frye Bridge Road, a location in the 10000 block of N.C. 150 and two more places along the 6600 block of N.C. 150.

Court documents show the suspects stole items with a total value of more than $9,000. According to arrest warrants, they took multiple TVs, an Apple watch, laptops, jewelry, cellphones, along with other items including $50 U.S. coins.

“I’m sorry that we have to be afraid,” Zimmerman said. “I didn't used to lock my doors but I do now and it seems like people want to break in and it's just kind of sad.”

One of the investigators on the case said they are still looking into further charges on these individuals.

Right now, they do not have a photo available of the fifth suspect, Exzavia Reese.