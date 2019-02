× Teen injured in stabbing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen was injured in a stabbing in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.

The stabbing happened in front of Crystal Towers on the sidewalk along Sixth Street around 1:15 p.m.

The teen drove himself to Wake Forest Baptist Health Downtown Health Plaza.

Police said the teen is in surgery but stable.

Multiple suspects ran from the scene. No one is in custody.