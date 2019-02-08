× Teen accused of bringing gun to Carver High School, faces several charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is facing several charges after he allegedly brought a gun to Carver High School Friday, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Ja’lyn Rahshard Washington, 16, of Winston-Salem, is charged with possession of a handgun on educational property, possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a concealed gun, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen automobile and first-degree burglary.

At 12:25 p.m., Winston-Salem Police Department detectives and a school resource officer were on the campus speaking with Washington.

While talking to him, detectives determined he had a handgun concealed under his clothing. The weapon was seized without incident.

Washington was given a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28.

