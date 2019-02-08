× Suspect wanted after pursuit, hit-and-run in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who they say led them on a pursuit, driving into a yard and crashing into a trampoline, according to a Thomasville police report.

The report said Patrick Sean Gober was running from police on Broad Street.

At 210 Broad St., Gober drove off the roadway and hit a parked car and a trampoline, the report said.

Witnesses said that children were on the trampoline at the time. The trampoline did not tip over but did lift off the ground before Gober reversed and headed back out onto the street.

Officers involved in the pursuit said they did not see anyone on the trampoline at the time of the incident.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Anyone information on Gober’s whereabouts is asked to call Thomasville police.

35.875770 -80.073245