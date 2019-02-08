× Surry County man faces charges after child pornography investigation

DOBSON, N.C. — A man faces charges related to child pornography in Surry County, accord to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Andy Ray Atkins, 47, of Dobson, is charged with five counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

Atkins was arrested after several months of investigation into allegations of receiving and obtaining child pornography, the sheriff’s office said.

Atkins’ electronic devices were seized and detectives got search warrants for his social media accounts.

After the data and evidence from the search warrants for the social media accounts were received by detectives, criminal charges were issued.

The sheriff’s office said Atkins may face additional charges.

Atkins was given a $125,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 6.