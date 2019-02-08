× Remains of 20-year-old Army private from High Point, killed in Korean War, identified after 67 years

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The United States has finally identified the remains of a 20-year-old Army private from High Point who was killed in the Korean War.

Army Pvt. Winfred L. Reynolds was accounted for on Jan. 16. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced the news on Feb. 8.

Back in April 1951, Reynolds was a member of Medical Company, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, attached to 2nd Platoon, Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, located near Hwach’on Reservoir in South Korea.

He died on April 26, 1951, while caring for wounded soldiers.

Reynolds’ name was listed in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, alonside the many others who are or were missing from the war.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Now that he’s been found, there will be a funeral to honor him.

Due to the ongoing fighting in the region, officials were unable to recover Reynolds’ remains until recently.

A South Korean organization that shares DPPA’s mission — the Ministry of National Defense Agency for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification — was able to search the area in 2017 and found what DPPA described as “possible osseous material,” bones.

A MAKRI laboratory determined the bones likely belonged to someone of European decent and sent them to the DPPA for further analysis.

Using mitochondrial DNA and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence, DPPA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System were able to identity the remains at Winfred Reynolds.

Today, there are still 7,670 Americans left unaccounted from the Korean War.