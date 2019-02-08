Randolph County Detention Center cracks down on offenders sneaking in drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The Randolph County Detention Center is hoping to add security measures that make it harder for offenders to bring in drugs.

Maj. Phillip Cheek said Friday they've noticed an uptick in the number of inmates trying to sneak drugs through intake.

“Problems in the jail with drugs have been an ongoing battle, but with the opioid addictions right now it has gotten to be more and more of a problem," Cheek said.

He explained that detention officers want a dedicated drug K-9 for the facility, as well as a body scanner similar to ones used by TSA.

“Which would be a full body scanner which could X-ray the body system. So if there’s anything in the system that’s a foreign object in the system, we can get a full look at the body scan to see it,” Cheek said.

In a recent case, Cheek said they believe other inmates helped bail out Daniel Rorie so he could be arrested again on purpose.

He said that officers were tipped off about the plan, and found Rorie was trying to bring in marijuana and tobacco.

“Sometimes it’s hard to catch all of it, even though you’ve got officers that have trained years in it,” Cheek said.

He said plans to purchase the scanner are preliminary, but they hope to continue the conversation with county commissioners.