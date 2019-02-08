× Pennsylvania man arrested on more than 850 charges of sexually abusing a child

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Pennysylvania man was arrested on more than 850 charges of sexually abusing a child, WCTV reports.

Garrick Landon Bloom, 46, of Pennsylvania, was caught by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee, Florida, on Thursday.

He is charged with 216 counts of rape of a child, 216 counts of deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 216 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, 216 counts of statutory sexual assault and a single count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials believe the victim was a 5-year-old boy that Bloom may have “groomed” for several years.

Bloom was wanted on warrants signed on Jan. 16 out of Shippenville, Pennsylvania.

U.S Marshals tracked him to Tallahassee after receiving a tip, WCTV reports.

The suspect had been staying at a homeless shelter for two days before he was found.