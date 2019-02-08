× Myrtle Beach police looking for doughnut thief who bought half-dozen with movie money

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — It may not be your usual action movie getaway, but he was using a real movie prop.

A Myrtle Beach man escaped unidentified after buying doughnuts with a fake $100 bill made for the movies, according to Myrtle Beach Online.

The doughnut thief drove through the drive-through of a popular Myrtle Beach doughnut shop at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the fraud complaint at Donut Man, located at 200 S. Kings Highway.

The shop reported that a man drove through and ordered a half-dozen doughnuts.

When he handed the cashier a $100 bill, she turned to look it over and saw it read, “for motion picture use only,” printed on the front and back.

The driver then took his chance to drive off with his illegally-purchased doughnuts toward Kings Highway, headed south.

A witness told police the trunk was “flopping open and closed” as the doughnut thief drove off, Myrtle Beach Online reports.

There were no surveillance cameras in the drive-through to capture footage of the incident.