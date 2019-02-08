× Man arrested, second still wanted after burglary in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One man was arrested and another is still wanted after they allegedly pushed past a man to steal from his home.

On Thursday, a man woke up in the early morning when someone banged on his home on U.S. Highway 64 East.

When he opened it, two man pushed their way past him and stole items from his home.

The men then left in a black four-door Acura.

Deputies concluded the two men were Benjamin Mark Marley, 25, of Asheboro, and Danny Lee Minor, 24, of Franklinville.

Marley was arrested and charged with felony first degree burglary, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen property.

Minor, however, is still at-large for the same crimes.

Deputies as anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact 9-1-1 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-CRIME if you wish to remain anonymous.