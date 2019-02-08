Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend in High Point could face death penalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A judge told William Hayes III, 20, that he could face the death penalty or life in prison without patrol for the alleged killing of his girlfriend Tontoria York.

Hayes made his first court appearance on Friday, just one day after police say he killed York, who was 9-months pregnant.

The appearance lasted less than five minutes. A judge told Hayes that he will be held without a bond.

Family members of both the victim and the suspect appeared in court, including York’s 2-year-old daughter.

Hayes' next court date is scheduled for March 8.

For anyone searching help with domestic violence, contact the Guilford County Family Justice Center.