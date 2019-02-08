Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A Randolph County man says he shot an intruder Friday morning who tried repeatedly to kick down his door.

Alex Davis was outside with his children when he says a man he didn't know approached his home on Farmer Court.

Davis took his children inside and heard the man trying to force his way in. He says he told his kids to get to a back bedroom while he grabbed a shotgun, yelling for the man to stop.

"He lunged and lunged two or three more times, and that one time he was almost in and I had no choice but to just pull the trigger," Davis said. "I was fearing for my life, I've been torn up about it ever since. My kids were screaming and crying. I didn't know what else to do at that point."

Randolph County sheriff's deputies found 26-year-old Jason Edward Brown with a gunshot wound.

Brown was taken to the hospital, treated and released. His bond is still pending.

Authorities charged Brown with felony breaking and entering, entering to terrorize and injury to real property.

Davis said he still doesn't understand why Brown tried to force his way in.

"It's not something I wanted to do, but I'm a family man, I'm going to take care of my kids, I'm going to protect them in any situation I have to," Davis said.