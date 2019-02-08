High Point man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend expected in court as evidence search continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend is expected in court for a first appearance on Friday as crews continue searching for more evidence.

High Point police have arrested William J. Hayes III, 20, on Thursday in the killing of 20-year-old Tontoria York.

That same day, dive crews with High Point Fire drained portions of a pond near the apartments while searching for evidence.

High Point police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III said Friday morning, "There is a fixation on the pond nearby but for us, it's just a matter of being thorough in our investigative efforts."

Officers came to 3995-2F Clubhouse Court at Deep River Point Apartments at 12:05 a.m. Thursday after a man called 911 saying his pregnant girlfriend had been shot.

The caller, believed to be Hayes, said two people ran from the apartment when he arrived home but could not describe either person.

“She’s shot or something. I don’t know I just came home and I found — Oh my God,” he told dispatchers in the 9-1-1 call.

When officers arrived on scene they searched and could not find any suspects.

High Point police identified the victim as York, of Lake City, South Carolina, in an arrest warrant. York was nine-months pregnant.

Neighbors said York and Hayes had been arguing just a few hours before York was found dead.

They said around 7:15 p.m., they could hear the two yelling at each other over child support payments for about 15 minutes.

Detectives said the homicide was domestic-related and arrested Hayes, charging him with first-degree murder.

Police confirmed Friday that there was no police call industry at that location associated with either Hayes or York.

On Thursday, dive crews with High Point fire drained portions of a pond near the apartments while searching for evidence.

After more than three hours of searching, they were unable to find any evidence that might have been dumped.