× High Point Halal Meats recalls chicken, lamb, beef over risk of ‘serious, adverse health consequences or death’

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Halal Meats in High Point has issued a recall of all chicken, lamb and beef products.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture reports that the local meat manufacturer was selling some meat and poultry products without the necessary prior inspections.

“This is a Class I recall where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” said Dr. Beth Yongue, director of the Meat and Poultry Inspection Division. “Customers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them.”

The NCDA said there are currently no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions after eating these products, but anyone who may be concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

All chicken, lamb and beef products bearing a “High Point Halal Meats” label are subject to the recall.

The products have an NCDA inspection legend with an establishment number of P-318.

The products were shipped only to retail stores in North Carolina.

The NCDA urges anyone who purchased the recalled meats to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about High Point Halal Meats products can call the facility at (336) 802-0620 during business hours.