Burlington 19-year-old charged with hitting man with car, killing him

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 19-year-old was charged with a man’s death months after hitting him with a car, police report.

Mark Eugene Woody, 19, of Burlington, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle on Thursday after the death of Frank Lee Rankins.

At about 5:15 p.m. Oct. 7, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of N.C. Highway 62 (Rauhut Street) and Sharpe Road.

At the scene, officers found Rankins lying on the ground.

Police determined Woody, driving a 1999 Ford Mustang, struck Rankins as the man was walking across N.C. Highway 62.

Speed and violation of a red light both contributed to the crash.

Rankins was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He died of injuries from the crash on Nov. 19.

Due to Moses Cone Hospital’s privacy practices, officers were not immediately notified. Police found out about Rankin’s death on Feb. 1.

Police notifed Woody of the pending charges shortly after Rankin’s death. The 19-year-old turned himself in after the warrant was obtained.

Woody received a $1,000 secured bond.