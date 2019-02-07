Winston-Salem-based BB&T to merge with SunTrust, forming new company with new name based in Charlotte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — BB&T, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and SunTrust, based in Atlanta, are set to merge into one financial institution, according to a news release from BB&T.

Both companies' boards of directors unanimously approved an agreement to come together in an all-stock merger of equals valued at about $66 billion.

Combined, the company will become the sixth largest United States bank, based on assets and deposits.

BB&T reports that, as one company, they will service more than 10 million households across the nation.

In order to reflect the equal contributions each bank brings to this new company, they will merge under a new name and brand.

The name will be determine before closing.

This new company's corporate headquarters is set for Charlotte, North Carolina, featuring an Innovation and Technology Center to drive digital transformation.

They will continue to maintain the Community Banking Center in Winston-Salem, NC and the Wholesale Banking Center in Atlanta.

The new company will be lead with BB&T Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King as the new company's Chairman and Chief Executive Office until Sept. 12, 2021. SunTrust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William H. Rogers, Jr. will serve as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Rogers will become CEO on Sept. 12, 2021 when King is set to become Executive Chairman.

On March 12, 2022, Rogers will become Chairman as well as CEO, at which point King will continue to serve on the Board of Directors until the end of 2023.

BB&T Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King said in a statement:

"This is a true merger of equals, combining the best of both companies to create the premier financial institution of the future. It's an extraordinarily attractive financial proposition that provides the scale needed to compete and win in the rapidly evolving world of financial services. Together with Bill's leadership and our new SunTrust teammates, we're going to bring the best of both companies forward to serve our clients and communities."

William H. Rogers, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SunTrust, said in a statement: