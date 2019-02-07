Wells Fargo customers cannot access mobile, online banking after facility power shutdown

Wells Fargo’s mobile and online banking went down Thursday after a power shutdown at one of their facilities.

Customers trying to reach the Wells Fargo website are instead met with a message which reads, “We’re experiencing some technical difficulties.”

The bank tweeted Thursday morning, “We’re experience a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

The bank followed up, adding that the systems issue is due to a power shutdown at a Wells Fargo facility after smoke was detected during routine maintenance.

“We’re working to restore services as soon as possible,” Wells Fargo wrote.