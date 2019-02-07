Wells Fargo customers cannot access mobile, online banking after facility power shutdown

Wells Fargo’s mobile and online banking went down Thursday after a power shutdown at one of their facilities.
Customers trying to reach the Wells Fargo website are instead met with a message which reads, “We’re experiencing some technical difficulties.”
The bank tweeted Thursday morning, “We’re experience a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
The bank followed up, adding that the systems issue is due to a power shutdown at a Wells Fargo facility after smoke was detected during routine maintenance.
“We’re working to restore services as soon as possible,” Wells Fargo wrote.