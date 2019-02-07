Warm temperatures could break record Thursday ahead of weekend chill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is the day we're most likely to break a record high for today's date.

Temperatures could possibly reach 76 degrees, which would break the record by 3 degrees.

The record was set only two years ago in 2017 with a 73 degree Feb. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

One other record was already set so far in 2019 when temperatures hit 74 on Feb. 5.

The morning is already off to a strong start with temperatures in the 60s in the early morning,

This weekend, however, those temperatures could plummet down to as low as the 30s.