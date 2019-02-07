Wanted man claimed he was ‘kidnapped’ after car crashed through church wall in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted man, charged with crashing a car into a church and claiming he was kidnapped, answered the phone when deputies called.

The Randolph County Sheriff's office told Brandon Deleon Sprouse, 32, of Trinity, that there is a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies, however, are still unable to find him.

At 2:58 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office responded to a reported kidnapping at 4734 Mt. Gilead Church Road in Trinity.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2012 Kia Forte that had driven through the wall of the church's fellowship hall building.

Brandon Deleon Sprouse, 32, of Trinity, was found sitting on the ground outside the building.

Deputies say he gave a statement, claiming he was kidnapped at gunpoint by two black men and put in the trunk of the car.

He said he was only able to get out of the car after the crash when he found a latch to open the rear hatch.

Due to the amount of debris at the crash site, the car's doors couldn't be opened, leaving the trunk as the only way out, according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses, however, told deputies no other suspects had been in the area and that Sprouse was the only one who got out of the vehicle.

Witnesses also said Sprouse appeared to be impaired on an unknown substance.

Deputies now believe that there never was a kidnapping and that Sprouse was driving when the car crashed.

He was taken to High Point Regional Hospital by Randolph County EMS, but he left before officers arrived.

Sprouse is wanted on charges of giving a false report to a police station and injury to real property. More charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-CRIME if you wish to remain anonymous.