Surry County woman cried ‘tears of joy’ when she won $50,000 Powerball prize

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte Saunders of Ararat was at Little Mountain Cupboard when she decided to buy a $2 Quick Pick ticket.
After the Saturday Powerball drawing, Saunders cried “tears of joy,” according to the N.C. Education Lottery.
Why? She won $50,000.
“I’m ecstatic,” she said. “I feel so blessed.”
Saunders, who works as a master scheduler in the aerospace industry, dropped by the Greensboro claim center Thursday to pick up her five-figure check.
Her plans for the cash aren’t showy or lavish. She intends to pay off some bills and invest whatever’s left.