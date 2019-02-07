Surry County woman cried ‘tears of joy’ when she won $50,000 Powerball prize

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte Saunders of Ararat was at Little Mountain Cupboard when she decided to buy a $2 Quick Pick ticket.

After the Saturday Powerball drawing, Saunders cried “tears of joy,” according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Why? She won $50,000.

“I’m ecstatic,” she said. “I feel so blessed.”

Saunders, who works as a master scheduler in the aerospace industry, dropped by the Greensboro claim center Thursday to pick up her five-figure check.

Her plans for the cash aren’t showy or lavish. She intends to pay off some bills and invest whatever’s left.