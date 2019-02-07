× Second $2 million Powerball prize won in North Carolina in a week

RALEIGH – For the second time in a week, a ticket sold in North Carolina won a $2 million Powerball prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.

“This Powerball jackpot is turning out to be a lucky one for North Carolinians,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We’ve already seen multiple $2 million wins. We’re hoping that someone from North Carolina brings this jackpot home. ”

The ticket in Wednesday night’s drawing was sold at the 3 Point Market & Grill on Goforth Road in Kings Mountain.

The winning numbers were 5-13-28-38-63 for the white balls and 21 for the red Powerball. For the second drawing in a row, the $2 million was the largest prize won nationally in the Powerball drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million. Because someone added the extra $1 Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million. The lucky ticket beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Margo Konopacke of Travelers Rest, S.C, won the other $2 million Powerball prize. She bought her ticket on Saturday while she was getting groceries at the Publix on Greenville Highway in Hendersonville.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday. The current jackpot is $224 million, worth $136.4 million cash.